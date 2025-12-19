Kazakhstan and Japan’s Hitachi forge path to sustainable, tech-driven mining

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 19. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Masafumi Senzaki, President of Hitachi Construction Machinery (HCM), to discuss the development of high-tech and environmentally friendly solutions for Kazakhstan’s mining industry, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

The parties emphasized the critical role of digitalization, autonomous transport systems, and "green" technologies in the modernization of mining operations. President Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's readiness to expand collaboration with HCM in the adoption of innovative, low-carbon, and safe solutions.

Senzaki highlighted that the company's global strategic priorities focus on the development and integration of advanced, sustainable technologies, which are being actively incorporated into HCM’s projects in Kazakhstan.

The discussions also covered the localization of high-tech production and equipment maintenance, to enhance operational efficiency and fostering environmental sustainability within Kazakhstan's mining sector.

Hitachi Construction Machinery, a global leader in the manufacturing of construction and mining equipment, provides cutting-edge machinery, including excavators and haul trucks, to over 150 countries, with a significant presence in Kazakhstan’s major mining sites.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is currently on an official visit to Japan, which runs from December 18 through 20. During this visit, he will participate in the inaugural summit of the Heads of State of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue. The summit will explore avenues for cooperation in several critical areas, including the green economy, sustainable development, regional interconnectivity, fostering partnerships, and advancing human capital development.