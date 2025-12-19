Azerbaijani parliament adopts decision over amnesty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The draft resolution "On declaring amnesty on the occasion of the Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty" has been put up for discussion in the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports.

After discussions, the draft resolution was adopted in the first reading.

President Ilham Aliyev initiated the declaration of an amnesty on the occasion of the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty.”

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The next plenary session of the autumn session of the Azerbaijani Parliament has taken place, Trend reports.

The following issues will be discussed at the session:

1. Draft resolution of the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan on declaring an amnesty on the occasion of the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty.”

2. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to certain laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with the implementation of Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 1194-VIQD of June 28, 2024, “On Amendments to the Land Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

3. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Waste”.

4. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Information, Informatization and Information Protection” (first reading).

5. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Republic of Azerbaijan (first reading).

6. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments” and “On Culture” (first reading).

7. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Notaries” and “On State Registration and State Register of Legal Entities” (first reading).

8. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On State Fees” (first reading).

9. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Tax Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Tobacco and Tobacco Products,” “On Advertising,” and “On Restrictions on the Use of Tobacco Products” (first reading).

10. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On General Education” (second reading).

11. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On the efficient use of energy resources and energy efficiency” (second reading).

12. In the Labor Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Civil Procedure Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Family Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Penal Enforcement Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Housing Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, “On Registration at the Place of Residence and Location,” “On Social Protection of Children Who Have Lost Their Parents and Are Deprived of Parental Care,” “On State Duty,” “On Youth Policy,” “On Approval of Regulations on Commissions for the Protection of Children's Rights,” “On Nutrition of Infants and Young Children,” “On the Prevention of Neglect and Violations of the Rights of Minors,” “On Combating Trafficking in Human Beings,” “On Social Benefits,” “On Labor Pensions,” “On the Social Adaptation of Persons Released from Correctional Institutions,” “On Physical Education and Sports,” “On education,” “On social services,” “On compulsory medical examination of children,” “On vocational education,” “On the rights of persons with disabilities,” “General education.” Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Resolution No. 79-VIGD of November 29, 2024, on the donation and transplantation of human organs and tissues, as well as Resolution No. 151-VIGD of November 29, 2024. On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On social protection of children who have lost their parents and are deprived of parental care” dated March 7, 2025 (second reading).