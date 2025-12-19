New winery opens up in Baherden district of Ahal province, Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 19. A new winery operated by the private company Parahat was inaugurated in the Baherden District of Ahal Province, Trend reports via the Government of Turkmenistan.

The opening ceremony was attended by deputies of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, regional administration officials, representatives of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, and members of the public.

The winery has an annual production capacity of 48,000 dekaliters of red wine and 160,000 dekaliters of dry white wine from locally grown grapes cultivated on 100 hectares of land. The facility includes a complex of production and engineering structures equipped with modern technological equipment.

The plant is expected to contribute to the development of export-oriented production and support the private sector of the national economy.

The opening coincided with the International Science and Technology Park of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan's groundbreaking research results on using local grape varieties in biotechnology for waste-free production, where Altyn Rakhmanova, head of the laboratory, stressed grapes' versatility, emphasizing their potential for traditional wine-making, biologically active substances, animal feed, and more. Resveratrol, animal feed, and fuel briquettes are among the laboratory's grapevine-based products.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel