President Berdimuhamedov meets Japanese Emperor in Japan's Tokyo

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 19. President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, held a meeting with Emperor Naruhito of Japan during his working visit to Tokyo, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction that Turkmen-Japanese cooperation has reached a qualitatively new level. They emphasized their readiness to further deepen bilateral relations in areas such as high technology, renewable energy, information solutions, and sustainable development.

Turkmen side expressed its interest in Japan’s experience in environmental protection, green energy, water resource management, and eco-friendly technologies. The parties also confirmed their intention to enhance cooperation in science, education, culture, and academic exchanges.

Berdimuhamedov is currently on an official visit to Japan, which runs from December 18 through 20. During this visit, he will participate in the inaugural summit of the Heads of State of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue. The summit will explore cooperation in key areas, including the green economy, sustainable development, regional interconnectivity, partnership building, and human capital development.