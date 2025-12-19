Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan join forces to advance digital transformation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 19. Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan discussed the application of modern digital solutions and innovative approaches, Trend reports via Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Digital Technologies.

The issues were addressed in a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Digital Technologies and representatives from Kyzmat, a Kyrgyz state institution functioning under the Presidential Affairs Department of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the dialogue, the sides exchanged views on key areas of activity, discussed ongoing initiatives, and explored potential avenues for further cooperation. Particular attention was paid to the relevance of digital tools in the tourism sector and service platforms aimed at improving user convenience and enhancing process efficiency.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed mutual interest in continuing the dialogue and further examining potential formats for cooperation.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan reached $787.3 million from January through October 2025, marking a 16.7 % increase compared to the same period in 2024, when bilateral trade stood at $674.4 million.