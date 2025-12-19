President of Turkmenistan holds talks with Japan’s top corporations in Tokyo

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 19. President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, engages with executives of leading Japanese companies during his visit to Japan for the inaugural Central Asia + Japan Dialogue, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The meeting was held at the Palace Hotel Tokyo, with the participation of members from the Turkmen-Japanese Economic Committee and senior representatives of prominent Japanese corporations, including Mitsubishi Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, Komatsu Ltd., Toyo Engineering Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Tokyo Boeki Eurasia Limited, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Tohkemy Corporation, and ITOCHU Corporation.

President Berdimuhamedov emphasized Japan's exemplary model of balanced high-tech development, innovation-driven economic growth, industrial progress, and environmental stewardship. He outlined that Turkmenistan is undergoing a comprehensive economic transformation, with a focus on innovation, rapid industrialization, green transition, energy sector diversification, and the enhancement of both national and international transport and logistics infrastructure.

Acknowledging the long-standing contributions of Japanese companies operating in Turkmenistan, President Berdimuhamedov invited them to engage in upcoming investment projects. He highlighted potential areas for collaboration, including water supply and treatment, waste management, green and hydrogen energy, and the transition toward a circular economy.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov is currently on an official visit to Japan, which commenced on December 18. During his visit, Berdimuhamedov is scheduled to participate in the inaugural summit of the Heads of State of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue. The summit will center on exploring avenues for cooperation in critical areas, including the green economy, sustainable development, enhanced interconnectivity, regional partnership building, and the advancement of human capital development.