Kyrgyzstan tightens import and tax regulations for EAEU goods
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
The amendments aim to tighten tax compliance and reduce shadow trade in EAEU imports, potentially increasing budget revenues while raising administrative costs for importers operating in Kyrgyzstan.
