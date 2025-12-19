Nutcracker ballet premieres in Mexico under baton of honored Azerbaijani conductor (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The premiere of Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s renowned The Nutcracker ballet was held in Mexico City under the baton of Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Ayyub Guliyev, chief conductor of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater and conductor of the Gara Garayev Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra, Trend reports.

The grand premiere took place on December 18 at the iconic National Auditorium in Mexico City. The Azerbaijani conductor’s participation in the project was made possible with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Mexico.

The ballet was performed by the orchestra of the Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes y Literatura (Art Theater of the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature, INBAL) under the Mexican Ministry of Culture, together with the ballet troupe of the National Dance Company. The opening performance was staged to a full house.

The production featured leading members of the National Dance Company as well as child ballet performers. In total, more than one hundred ballet dancers and an orchestra comprising over eighty musicians took part in the project.

With a history spanning more than seven decades, the Art Theater orchestra is among the country’s leading musical ensembles. The National Auditorium, which can host ten thousand spectators, is regarded as one of the largest and most significant concert venues in Latin America and the world, regularly hosting major national performances.

This marked the first time an Azerbaijani conductor was invited to such a prestigious project organized by Mexico’s leading cultural institutions. Representing Azerbaijan’s rich and distinguished conducting tradition, Ayyub Guliyev’s performance captivated Latin American audiences.

According to the organizers, all tickets for the ballet’s scheduled performances through December 23 have already been sold, with total attendance expected to reach approximately 100,000 spectators.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel