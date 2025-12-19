Kyrgyzstan allows use of bank guarantees for alcohol imports from EAEU
The measure is expected to ease cash-flow pressures on alcohol importers, lower upfront costs, and support trade within the EAEU while maintaining fiscal safeguards for the state.
