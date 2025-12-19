Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss media's role in combating disinformation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Ahmad
Ismayilov, Executive Director of Azerbaijan's Media Development
Agency, and Burhanettin Duran, Head of Public Relations in
Türkiye’s Presidential Administration, met to discuss enhancing
cooperation in the fight against disinformation and the importance
of media collaboration between the two countries, Trend reports via Media
Development Agency.
The meeting took place within the framework of the "Forum on
Combating Disinformation in Turkic States."
However, the meeting highlighted the steady and purposeful
development of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and
Türkiye within the media sector, particularly in the fight against
disinformation.
Moreover, it was emphasized that the rapid proliferation of
false and manipulative content in the contemporary information
landscape has a significant impact on public opinion and regional
stability, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced, coordinated,
and sustainable cooperation among Turkic states. In this regard,
the Turkish-Azerbaijani media platform was acknowledged as an
effective mechanism for facilitating joint efforts, expediting
information exchange, and consolidating a unified stance on key
issues.
Furthermore, the importance of expanding experience-sharing in
the media domain, fostering deeper dialogue, and advancing
professional collaboration was underscored. There was a strong
sense of confidence that future discussions addressing media and
communication challenges, along with the development of practical
solutions and shared strategies, will be carried out with even
greater intensity.