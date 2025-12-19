Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss media's role in combating disinformation (PHOTO)

The meeting took place within the framework of the "Forum on Combating Disinformation in Turkic States."

However, the meeting highlighted the steady and purposeful development of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye within the media sector, particularly in the fight against disinformation.

Moreover, it was emphasized that the rapid proliferation of false and manipulative content in the contemporary information landscape has a significant impact on public opinion and regional stability, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced, coordinated, and sustainable cooperation among Turkic states. In this regard, the Turkish-Azerbaijani media platform was acknowledged as an effective mechanism for facilitating joint efforts, expediting information exchange, and consolidating a unified stance on key issues.

Furthermore, the importance of expanding experience-sharing in the media domain, fostering deeper dialogue, and advancing professional collaboration was underscored. There was a strong sense of confidence that future discussions addressing media and communication challenges, along with the development of practical solutions and shared strategies, will be carried out with even greater intensity.