Azerbaijan-Switzerland trade hits new heights in 11M2025
Trade between Azerbaijan and Switzerland reached $890.3 million in the first 11 months of 2025, a 2.1-fold increase. Exports to Switzerland totaled $411.9 million, with a significant rise in non-oil products. Imports from Switzerland amounted to $478.4 million during the same period.
