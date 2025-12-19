Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense-run event updates media representatives (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19.​ On December 19, the Media and Public Affairs of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry hosted an event on the results of the current year involving representatives of the Ministry, the Media Development Agency, and media organizations, Trend reports.

The event commenced with a tribute to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Participants were provided with detailed information about the activities carried out during the current year in accordance with the Communication Strategy of the Ministry of Defense, approved by the relevant decision of Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

The media and communication seminar involved briefings on the work carried out by the Ministry of Defense in the areas of communication, including media and public relations; the measures implemented to respond to citizens’ appeals and ensure citizen satisfaction; the organization of the military educational system; and the admission rules for special educational institutions.

Delivering a speech at the event, Chief of the Media and Public Affairs Department of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense, Press Secretary, and Colonel Anar Eyvazov stated that in order to promptly inform the public about the Ministry’s activities, nearly 700 pieces of information were published during the current year on the Ministry’s official website (www.mod.gov.az) in Azerbaijani, Russian, and English. Additionally, more than 1,330 posts were shared on the ministry’s official Facebook account, over 1,050 on Telegram, over 1,300 on Instagram, and over 800 on X.

Approximately 3,200 photos and more than 240 video materials related to events held on military-patriotic and other topics were posted on the Ministry’s official website.

In 2025, 90 editions of the newspaper “Azərbaycan Ordusu” (Azerbaijan Army) were published, along with 4 editions of “Sipər” (Shield) magazine, which is a special edition of the “Azərbaycan Ordusu” newspaper.

The radio "Ordunun Səsi" (Army’s Voice), which is broadcast online five days a week, has aired 79 live broadcasts to date.

During the current year, nearly 20 inquiries from media representatives in Azerbaijani, Russian, and English were responded to, more than 370 requests related to filming were reviewed, and the necessary assistance was provided to organize the filming.

It was also noted that, to ensure accurate, comprehensive, and prompt public information and to further improve cooperation with the media, media tours were organized to various branches of the Azerbaijan Army, as well as to the Ministry’s departments and services, special educational institutions, and military units located in the liberated territories. Within the framework of these media tours, journalists met with servicemen, conducted interviews with them, and became familiar with the organization of the personnel’s service and combat activities, their social and living conditions, and their logistical and technical support.

During the reporting period, military and government officials participated in events held abroad to study international best practices in the field of communication.

Based on the relevant decision of the minister of defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, citizens are received at least once a month, according to a pre-prepared reception schedule, on pre-announced days and times, by the chiefs of main departments and departments or other responsible officials.

A total of 33,683 citizen inquiries were received through the “Appeals” section of the Ministry of Defense’s official website and its email address, and 35,124 inquiries were received via the “Hotline” number. The received inquiries were reviewed, directed to the relevant departments as appropriate, and responses were ensured.

During the event, which was held in an environment of mutual discussion, it was emphasized that, in accordance with the requirements of the Ministry of Defense’s Communication Strategy, the relevant activities will continue to be carried out in a planned manner in 2026.

