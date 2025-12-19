Uzbekistan’s metallurgical industry shows remarkable growth
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Uzbekistan’s metallurgical sector continued to demonstrate steady growth in 2025, reflecting the industry’s strategic role in the country’s industrial and export development.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy