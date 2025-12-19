Azerbaijani, Uzbek leaders' role poses key to development of bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The role of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is key to the development of bilateral relations, Uzbek political analyst and expert Ravshan Nazarov told Trend.

“The high level of personal trust and mutual understanding between presidents Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev sets the overall direction for the entire system of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan,” the expert noted.

According to him, it is precisely political dialogue at the highest level that creates the foundation for sustainable and steady development of bilateral cooperation.

“Regular contacts and alignment of approaches on regional security, economic development, and the protection of sovereignty create favorable conditions for prompt decision-making and the implementation of joint projects,” Nazarov emphasized.

The expert noted that this gives the relations a stable and long-term character.

“Joint participation of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in international projects, including initiatives such as the FIFA 2027 tournament, clearly demonstrates the high level of bilateral relations and their consistently positive perception on the international stage,” he said.

He also added that such initiatives require coordinated action at the state level, developed infrastructure, and political stability.

Speaking about the most promising areas of cooperation at the current stage, Nazarov pointed out the priority of energy.

“Special attention today is being paid to developing cooperation both in traditional hydrocarbon energy and in renewable energy, including projects in the field of ‘green’ energy,” the expert noted.

He added that geological exploration, transport and logistics cooperation, industrial cooperation, investments, and the promotion of Trans-Caspian transport corridors remain no less important.

Separately, the expert highlighted the strategic importance of joint projects in the oil and gas sector.

“The participation of SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz in projects on the Ustyurt plateau demonstrates a high level of trust, technological exchange, and mutual interest of the parties. <...> Such initiatives not only contribute to strengthening the energy security of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan but also lay the foundation for the formation of a common energy space,” he added.

