Meeting at Supervisory Board of Azerbaijani State Oil Fund reviews latest figures (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19.​ The Supervisory Board of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) held meeting today, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

The agenda of the meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SOFAZ Ali Asadov, included a detailed discussion of the forecast indicators of the State Oil Fund's draft budget for 2026, including the fund's revenues and main directions of using its funds, the fund's investment policy, the currency composition and profitability of the investment portfolio, and other current issues.

The meeting heard a report by SOFAZ CEO Israfil Mammadov.

At the end of the meeting, a relevant decision was made to submit the draft budget of SOFAZ for 2026 to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, taking into account the opinions and proposals of the members of the Fund's Supervisory Board.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel