Uzbekistan scales up remittances to Azerbaijan in 9M2025

In the first nine months of 2025, remittances from Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan totaled $2.8 million, reflecting a decrease of 27.8% compared to the same period in 2024. Uzbekistan's share of total remittances sent from Azerbaijan abroad was 0.8%. Meanwhile, remittances from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan amounted to $11 million, showing a 34% increase from last year.

