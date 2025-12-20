Trading Economics shares forecasts for production price growth in Georgia through 2028
Production prices in Georgia are expected to rise by 3% this quarter, with a long-term forecast of 3.5% in 2026. In November 2025, prices grew by 6.1% year-on-year, driven by mining and industry. Monthly growth slowed to 0.9% from 1.1% in October.
