Trading Economics shares forecasts for production price growth in Georgia through 2028

Production prices in Georgia are expected to rise by 3% this quarter, with a long-term forecast of 3.5% in 2026. In November 2025, prices grew by 6.1% year-on-year, driven by mining and industry. Monthly growth slowed to 0.9% from 1.1% in October.

