Turkish and local entrepreneurs buy fertilizers and polymers at SCRMET
Photo: State commodity and raw materials exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)
During the December 18 trading session at SCRMET, Turkish and local entrepreneurs concluded deals on industrial and agricultural products.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy