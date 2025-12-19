Azerbaijan and U.S. hold first meeting of Strategic Working Group on Partnership Charter

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The first full-format online meeting of the Strategic Working Group tasked with drafting the Strategic Partnership Charter between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States was held on December 19, 2025, in Washington, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Strategic Working Group was co-chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation and prospects in priority areas identified under the Memorandum of Understanding on the drafting of the Strategic Partnership Charter, which was signed within the framework of the Washington Peace Summit held on August 8. These areas include energy, trade and transit, regional connectivity, economic investment encompassing artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, as well as defense, security, and counterterrorism. The bilateral contacts and discussions held separately in these areas since August 8 were highly appreciated.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on the text of the charter, which is expected to define mutually beneficial directions of cooperation in these and other key fields, and the importance of finalizing and agreeing on the document in the near term was emphasized.

