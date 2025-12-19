Georgia significantly jacks up investments in Azerbaijani economy for 9M2025

Foreign direct investments (FDI) from Georgia to Azerbaijan reached $74.4 million in the first nine months of this year, marking a 2.4-fold increase compared to last year. This accounted for 1.6% of Azerbaijan's total FDI during the period. In contrast, Azerbaijan's investments in Georgia amounted to $11.3 million, reflecting a 16.3% decrease from the previous year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register