Azerbaijan tallies public, private, and individual share distribution in foreign trade

Azerbaijan's total product imports reached $21.19 billion in the first 11 months of 2025. Of this, the public sector accounted for $6.9 billion, the private sector for $12.4 billion, and individuals for $1.9 billion. In exports, Azerbaijan's total reached $23.4 billion, with the public sector contributing $10.6 billion and the private sector $12.6 billion.

