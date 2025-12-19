Azerbaijan tallies public, private, and individual share distribution in foreign trade
Azerbaijan's total product imports reached $21.19 billion in the first 11 months of 2025. Of this, the public sector accounted for $6.9 billion, the private sector for $12.4 billion, and individuals for $1.9 billion. In exports, Azerbaijan's total reached $23.4 billion, with the public sector contributing $10.6 billion and the private sector $12.6 billion.
