2nd meeting of special group on Caspian Sea issues held in Geneva (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. On 18–19 December 2025, the 2nd meeting of the Special Group established by a decision of the ministers of environment of the Caspian littoral states was held in Geneva, with the aim of preparing draft documents on the establishment of the Secretariat of the Framework Convention “On the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea”, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The meeting, organized by the European Regional Office of the United Nations Environment Programme, which serves as the interim Secretariat of the Convention, was attended by delegations from the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Kazakhstan, the Russian Federation, and Turkmenistan.

The delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Samir Sharifov.

At the meeting, chaired by the Azerbaijani side, discussions continued on the conceptual foundations for the establishment of the Secretariat of the Convention. The parties exchanged views on institutional mechanisms for locating the Secretariat in the Caspian Sea region.

Within the framework of the meeting, the interim Secretariat of the Convention informed the parties about the progress of discussions on the draft Action Plan related to changes in the level of the Caspian Sea.