Azerbaijan triples crude oil imports from Kazakhstan in 10M2025
From January through October 2025, Azerbaijan imported $58 million worth of crude oil and crude oil products derived from bituminous rocks, totaling 105,400 tons. This represents a 2.5-fold increase in value and a 3-fold rise in volume compared to the same period last year. The import volume increased by 70,800 tons compared to 2024.
