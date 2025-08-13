Azerbaijan sends over another round of humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

SUMGAYIT, Azerbaijan, August 13.​ The first part of the next cargo of electrical equipment intended for humanitarian aid to Ukraine by the Republic of Azerbaijan was dispatched today from the territory of the Sumgayit Technology Park, Trend reports.

The aid dispatch is ensured in accordance with the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated August 11, 2025.

The humanitarian cargo includes a total of about 90,000 meters of electrical cables and wires, as well as 25 generators and seven sets of transformers. The first part of this equipment, which was sent to support the restoration of a stable electricity supply to the regions affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine, was sent in a convoy of 10 trucks. The next part of the aid, which was organized based on the requests of the Ukrainian side and has a total value of $2 million, is planned to be sent in the coming days.

To note, Azerbaijan has previously sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine related to electricity supply. Due to the current war situation, the total value of our country's humanitarian support to Ukraine, including assistance for recovery and reconstruction, has already exceeded $44 million.

