Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Globetrotters viewing mine clearances in Mehdili village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil (PHOTO)

Society Materials 12 July 2025 12:39 (UTC +04:00)
Globetrotters viewing mine clearances in Mehdili village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Aslan Mammadli
Aslan Mammadli
Read more

JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, July 12.​ As part of their broader journey through Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur, a group of internationally renowned travelers visited Mehdili village in the nation's Jabrail district, where they witnessed ongoing mine clearance operations, Trend’s regional correspondent

Gadir Namazaliyev, operations chief of Team No. 3 from the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), informed the group that demining has been underway in the Mehdili/006/05 minefield for 171 working days. The contaminated area spans 83,111 square meters, of which 58,379 square meters—or 85.21 percent—have already been cleared. To date, 1,077 mines have been detected, including 922 anti-personnel mines of Armenian origin and 155 anti-tank mines produced in Russia. All discovered mines have been safely neutralized by ANAMA’s explosive ordnance disposal team.

The tour is part of a growing push by Baku to integrate the once war-torn territories of Karabakh and East Zangezur into international “dark tourism” circuits. It also serves to highlight the scale of reconstruction efforts underway in regions retaken by Azerbaijan. According to officials, international travel clubs have already organized 14 trips to these territories in recent years.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Globetrotters viewing mine clearances in Mehdili village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil (PHOTO)
Globetrotters viewing mine clearances in Mehdili village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil (PHOTO)
Globetrotters viewing mine clearances in Mehdili village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil (PHOTO)
Globetrotters viewing mine clearances in Mehdili village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil (PHOTO)
Globetrotters viewing mine clearances in Mehdili village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil (PHOTO)
Globetrotters viewing mine clearances in Mehdili village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil (PHOTO)
Globetrotters viewing mine clearances in Mehdili village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil (PHOTO)
Globetrotters viewing mine clearances in Mehdili village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil (PHOTO)
Globetrotters viewing mine clearances in Mehdili village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil (PHOTO)
Globetrotters viewing mine clearances in Mehdili village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil (PHOTO)
Globetrotters viewing mine clearances in Mehdili village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil (PHOTO)
Globetrotters viewing mine clearances in Mehdili village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil (PHOTO)
Globetrotters viewing mine clearances in Mehdili village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil (PHOTO)
Globetrotters viewing mine clearances in Mehdili village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil (PHOTO)
Globetrotters viewing mine clearances in Mehdili village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil (PHOTO)
Globetrotters viewing mine clearances in Mehdili village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil (PHOTO)
Globetrotters viewing mine clearances in Mehdili village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil (PHOTO)
Globetrotters viewing mine clearances in Mehdili village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil (PHOTO)
Globetrotters viewing mine clearances in Mehdili village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil (PHOTO)
Globetrotters viewing mine clearances in Mehdili village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil (PHOTO)
Globetrotters viewing mine clearances in Mehdili village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil (PHOTO)
Globetrotters viewing mine clearances in Mehdili village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil (PHOTO)
Globetrotters viewing mine clearances in Mehdili village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil (PHOTO)
Globetrotters viewing mine clearances in Mehdili village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil (PHOTO)
Globetrotters viewing mine clearances in Mehdili village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil (PHOTO)
Globetrotters viewing mine clearances in Mehdili village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil (PHOTO)
Globetrotters viewing mine clearances in Mehdili village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil (PHOTO)
Globetrotters viewing mine clearances in Mehdili village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more