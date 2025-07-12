Globetrotters viewing mine clearances in Mehdili village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil (PHOTO)

JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, July 12.​ As part of their broader journey through Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur, a group of internationally renowned travelers visited Mehdili village in the nation's Jabrail district, where they witnessed ongoing mine clearance operations, Trend’s regional correspondent

Gadir Namazaliyev, operations chief of Team No. 3 from the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), informed the group that demining has been underway in the Mehdili/006/05 minefield for 171 working days. The contaminated area spans 83,111 square meters, of which 58,379 square meters—or 85.21 percent—have already been cleared. To date, 1,077 mines have been detected, including 922 anti-personnel mines of Armenian origin and 155 anti-tank mines produced in Russia. All discovered mines have been safely neutralized by ANAMA’s explosive ordnance disposal team.