Ukraine thanks Azerbaijan for critical humanitarian aid

SUMGAYIT, Azerbaijan, August 13. Ukraine has expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and the Government of Azerbaijan for providing vital and much-needed assistance, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remarks while speaking to journalists about the shipment of humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan to Ukraine.

The ambassador highlighted that the electrical equipment included in the aid will be used to restore Ukraine’s entire power system:

“We particularly appreciate that this is the second package of electrical equipment assistance we’ve received this year. We value Azerbaijan’s support highly,” Husyev said.

He added, “We have always supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. We are deeply grateful for Azerbaijan’s support during some of the darkest and most challenging moments in our history.”

The first part of the new shipment, consisting of electrical equipment intended as humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan, was sent today from the Sumgayit Technologies Park.

The shipment is being organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy under the order of President Ilham Aliyev dated August 11, 2025.

The humanitarian cargo includes nearly 90,000 meters of electrical cables and wires, 25 generators, and 7 transformer sets. The first batch, sent in a convoy of 10 trucks, is aimed at restoring reliable electricity supply to regions of Ukraine affected by the ongoing war. Following requests from Ukraine, the next part of the aid, valued at $2 million, is scheduled to be dispatched in the coming days.