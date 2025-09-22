Iran and Oman set to roll out maritime passenger transportation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. A sea route for passenger transportation from the Chabahar port in southeastern Iran to Muscat in Oman and vice versa will be officially launched starting next week, CEO of the Chabahar Free Zone Organization Mohammad Saeed Arbabi told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, this sea route was agreed upon within the framework of the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Oman, and the proposal was worked out and finalized.

Arbabi added that sea tourism could become an important factor in the development of Chabahar.

The launch of this route is expected to activate Chabahar's economic opportunities in the field of international tourism.

The Supreme Council of Free Trade Zones of Iran announced that the Muscat-Chabahar sea route would be launched in May.

This route will play a positive role in the development of the Chabahar Free Trade Zone.

The Supreme Council has identified the development of trade with neighboring countries as one of the country's main economic priorities, given that free trade zones are located close to the borders with neighboring countries.

