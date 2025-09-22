Uzbekistan rolls out list of top banks running POS terminals
As of September 2025, Uzbekistan has 428,483 POS terminals, with Hamkorbank leading the market, followed by the National Bank and Xalq Bank, reflecting steady growth in the country’s payment infrastructure.
