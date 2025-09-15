Azercosmos set to hit airwaves in Pakistan via UAE company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15.​ The Space Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, known as Azercosmos, has signed a new cooperation agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) company SS Creative Solutions FZE, Trend reports via Azercosmos.

According to the agency, the agreement was concluded during IBC 2025 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, one of the world’s largest media, satellite, and broadcast technology exhibitions and conferences.

Under the agreement, a television broadcasting project will be implemented in Pakistan, with video distribution services provided via Azercosmos’ satellite resources

The international platform, covering satellite services, technology, innovation, and broadcasting, hosted over 50,000 representatives from 170 countries. Azercosmos presented its products and services at the event, highlighting its ten years of activity in the African region and its “Azconnexus” product, which offers high-speed and reliable communication capabilities.

During the conference, Azercosmos representatives held numerous bilateral business meetings and discussions with industry partners from various countries, creating new opportunities to expand collaboration in satellite and broadcasting technologies.

The Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) is a public legal entity under the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the successor to Azercosmos Open Joint Stock Company, the inaugural satellite operator in the Caucasus region, wholly owned by the Government of Azerbaijan. The company offers internet and television services to clients throughout Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Caucasus, and Central Asia through the telecommunication satellite Azerspace-1. Azercosmos offers satellite imaging and geoinformation services through the Earth Observation satellite Azersky. Azercosmos manages a teleport in Baku that acquires communications through intermediary satellites, Metronet, and fiber optics. This teleport facilitates uplink services, data dissemination, and internet access.

