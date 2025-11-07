US company to develop industrial project in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 7. The Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan, Baiterek National Managing Holding, AgromashHolding KZ, Eurasia Group, and the U.S. John Deere have signed a $2.5 billion strategic agreement on the establishment and development of industrial cooperation, Trend reports via the Kazakh Invest National Company.

The agreement provides for the production of at least 3,000 units of John Deere agricultural machinery at AgromashHolding KZ facilities in Kazakhstan’s Kostanay and Turkestan, the construction of three service centers, the development of a workforce training system, and the designation of Kazakhstan as John Deere’s regional hub for spare parts supply to CIS countries.

The signing took place following the official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the U.S., during which 29 bilateral agreements totaling around $17 billion were concluded between Kazakhstan and the U.S., covering industry, energy, education, digitalization, and innovation. These agreements represent a major step toward strengthening the strategic partnership and expanding economic cooperation between the two nations.

Kazakhstan is strategically advancing a plethora of industrial development paradigms, with an ambitious roadmap to operationalize 190 industrial ventures in 2025, collectively appraised at upwards of 1.5 trillion tenge (approximately $2.7 billion). This initiative is integral to a comprehensive, continuous national industrialization strategy encompassing a multitude of projects spanning diverse sectors.

