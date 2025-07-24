Kyrgyzstan’s electricity consumption sets new summer benchmark
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan has recorded its highest-ever summer electricity consumption, driven by rising temperatures, population growth, and expanding infrastructure. This surge underscores both growing energy demand and the need for continued investment in power generation and grid capacity.
