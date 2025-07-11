Azerbaijan’s Deputy FM participates in Ukraine Recovery Conference in Italy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11.​ A delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Yalchin Rafiyev, took part in the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2025) held in Rome, Italy, on July 10–11, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This year's conference, now in its fourth go-round, gathered a veritable cornucopia of representatives from 56 countries, 27 international organizations and financial institutions, and 120 companies, all under one roof.

In his speech, Rafiyev highlighted the severe impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine on regional peace and security. He emphasized Azerbaijan’s consistent support for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict based on international law, as well as for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Deputy FM expressed deep regret over the grave humanitarian consequences of the crisis and noted that Azerbaijan was among the first countries to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Since the beginning, the assistance, valued at a total of $42 million, has included medicines, food, and electrical equipment, as well as support for recovery and reconstruction efforts.

The official also noted the significant expansion of Azerbaijan’s medical and socio-psychological rehabilitation program for children affected by the conflict in Ukraine, with the number of beneficiaries doubling since last year’s conference to a total of 330 children.

Referring to Azerbaijan’s experience in mine clearance as a country confronting threats in its recently liberated territories, Rafiyev stressed Azerbaijan’s commitment to strengthening solidarity with countries affected by landmines. He also confirmed ongoing support to Ukraine in this area through the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), including the imminent provision of spare parts and training.

Azerbaijan’s backing of infrastructure reconstruction projects in Ukraine was highlighted, including the completion of the renovation of a school building, city clinic, and park in Irpin, as well as financing the restoration of a park and children’s shelter in Kyiv. It was also noted that progress is ongoing regarding the development of four community-centric infrastructures in Irpin.