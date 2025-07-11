KazMunayGas reveals ambitious long-term strategy in favor of innovation and efficiency
Photo: KazMunayGas
Askhat Khassenov, Chairman of KazMunayGas, spoke at the Oil Summit in Almetyevsk on the company’s long-term strategy amid global challenges. He highlighted KMG’s focus on geological exploration, petrochemical development, process optimization, and digitalization to enhance efficiency and competitiveness.
