Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia to cooperate to address bottlenecks on Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 1. An action plan to address bottlenecks on the Middle Corridor was signed at the New Silk Way forum in Kazakhstan's Almaty, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

The document delineates a framework for synergistic operations among the railway administrations of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia.



Additionally, the formalization of the meeting protocol involving the heads of delegations from the Middle Corridor nations was executed, alongside a financial agreement pertaining to port infrastructure enhancement and the procurement of STS cranes, established between the EBRD and JSC Aktau International Sea Trade Port.

The meeting was attended by Kazakhstan’s Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev, Türkiye’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov, and Georgia’s Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Genadi Arveladze.

The parties emphasized the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor as one of the key transport routes. They also discussed prospects for developing transport connectivity, expanding trade and economic ties, and enhancing the corridor’s competitiveness on the international stage.

The agreements are aimed at strengthening cooperation among the participating countries, ensuring uninterrupted transportation, and increasing the transit potential of the Middle Corridor, which is becoming an important element of sustainable regional development and global logistics chains.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel