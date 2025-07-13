Iran’s Saipa sees decline in passenger car production
Passenger car production by Iran’s Saipa Automobile Company fell by over 26 percent in the first quarter of the current Iranian year, dropping from around 89,000 units to 57,000. The decline reflects broader trends across the country's major automakers, according to official data.
