Azerbaijan reveals volume of gas export to Serbia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Azerbaijan has started supplying natural gas to Serbia since January 2024, and about 300 million cubic meters of gas have been exported so far, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said today at the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia and the Azerbaijan-Serbia business forum in Belgrade, Trend reports.

The minister articulated that the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan possesses an investment portfolio in Serbia, quantified at a substantial $72.7 million.



"Furthermore, the synergistic collaboration among SOCAR, EPS, and Srbijagas in the development of a 500-megawatt combined cycle gas turbine power generation facility in the city of Nis will elevate the energy alliance of the stakeholders to a new paradigm," he elaborated.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel