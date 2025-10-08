Middle Corridor in focus at OTS summit: Tokayev calls for modernization and digitalization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. During the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held on October 7, 2025, in Gabala, Azerbaijan, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev once again highlighted the Middle Corridor as a strategic link in the Eurasian transport network. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, running through China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, connecting East Asia with Europe, has already become a vital lifeline for cargo flows between East and West and is slowly but surely shaping up as a strong contender to traditional routes through Russia.

Acting Secretary General of the International TITR Association, Nurgul Zhakupova, told Kazakh media that in the first six months of 2025, cargo volume along the route reached 926,000 tons, a six percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Container shipments showed particularly strong growth, with 40,200 TEUs transported, up 93 percent year-on-year. Transit through Kazakhstan increased by 65 percent, reaching 262,000 tons, primarily driven by container cargoes from China. In May 2025, Tokayev announced plans to double trans-Caspian container shipments over the next three years. These figures paint a clear picture of the rising interest in the Middle Corridor, showcasing its potential as a dependable avenue for international trade.

The increase in cargo flows is accompanied by large-scale infrastructure modernization in Kazakhstan. The launch of the second Dostyk-Moynty railway line will increase the capacity of the Trans-Kazakhstan corridor fivefold, while two more key lines are under construction.

Moreover, during the 7th International Transport and Logistics Business Forum New Silk Way in Almaty, railway company leaders from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia signed a joint action plan aimed at ensuring uninterrupted transit train operations and reducing transit times. The deal paves the way for lifting the shackles along the Middle Corridor, covering everything from infrastructure to operational and logistics matters, including fast-tracked customs procedures.

On this account, at the OTS summit, Tokayev invited Turkic states to actively participate in modernizing the infrastructure of air hubs, railway stations, and seaports along the Middle Corridor. Efforts are in full swing to put the pedal to the metal in digitalizing the transport and transit sector with the help of artificial intelligence technologies. The president threw his hat in the ring with a proposal to set up a Digital Monitoring Center within the OTS, bringing in top-notch experts. This move aims to shine a light on transit transparency, streamline processes, and cut costs, making the route a magnet for international investors. These initiatives also align with Kazakhstan’s strategic goal of becoming a fully digital state.

The growth of the Middle Corridor goes hand in hand with efforts to bolster human capital through digitalization and AI initiatives. Kazakhstan has already trained over 400,000 specialists and plans to open a research university and establish a Digital Innovation Center based at the International AI Center Alem.AI. This will support joint projects, startups, and experience exchange among Turkic states, strengthening the region’s technological potential and integrating transport, industrial, and digital infrastructure.

Frameworks are concurrently being developed to operationalize significant trade and economic initiatives. One such initiative is the Turkic Investment Fund, which plans to monitor investment opportunities along the Middle Corridor. In 2025, a meeting of OTS ministers of economy and trade is planned in Turkestan to compile a list of projects for funding. Tokayev emphasized the need to fully leverage the financial institution’s potential to stimulate regional economic integration.

The strategic significance of the route is further enhanced through integration with other corridors. At the Gabala summit, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that linking the Middle Corridor with the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and the prospective Trans-Afghan corridor will create a multi-sector highway system that facilitates business development and reduces transit costs. OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev emphasized that the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor will grow even further once the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project becomes operational.

Kazakhstan is also putting its best foot forward in strengthening international ties along the Middle Corridor. In July 2025, during Tokayev’s official visit to Türkiye, an agreement on railway transport cooperation along the Middle Corridor was signed between Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) and Türkiye’s TCDD Taşımacılık A.Ş. Negotiations are also underway on hydrocarbon shipments along the route with international partners, including Chevron.

At the summit, Tokayev also supported the creation of a “Turkic States +” format, aimed at expanding cooperation and strengthening the international authority of the OTS. Today, OTS member states include Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan, with Hungary and Turkmenistan as observers.

Thus, the Middle Corridor continues to strengthen its position as a strategic transport route in Eurasia, largely due to the proactive role of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. His support for infrastructure modernization, transit digitalization, workforce development, and international cooperation creates conditions for increased route efficiency, higher cargo flows, and trade growth. Joining forces with other transport corridors and getting OTS member states on board with Tokayev’s initiatives paves the way for a sturdy highway system that can cut transit costs and boost economic and technological ties in the region.