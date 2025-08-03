Slovenia secures EU grant to modernize public sector HR management
Slovenia has secured over €1.2 million in EU funding to enhance human resource management within its public sector. The new initiative, supported by the European Social Fund Plus, aims to modernize HR practices and improve public services through strategic workforce planning, generational knowledge transfer, and support for healthy aging in the workplace.
