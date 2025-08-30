Lithuania develops new military town for Infantry Brigade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. The Ministry of National Defence of Lithuania is launching major infrastructure development projects to enhance the capabilities of the Lithuanian Armed Forces’ “Žemaitija” Infantry Brigade, Trend reports.

A new military town will be built in Kairiai, Klaipėda District, with a total investment of around 520 million euros, covering design, construction, 12 years of maintenance, and financing costs.

Once completed by 2030, the town will host 1,500 soldiers. Meanwhile, over 60 million euros will be invested in upgrading battalion infrastructure in Klaipėda and Tauragė districts, with most construction and renovation works to be completed within two years.

“The Ministry of National Defence will develop military infrastructure worth 4 billion euros across Lithuania in the next four years. Around 600 million euros earmarked for the “Žemaitija” Brigade will significantly strengthen its operational capabilities while ensuring modern conditions for soldiers,” Defence Minister Dovilė Šakalienė said, adding that these projects will also create new jobs and long-term value for the Lithuanian economy.

In Tauragė District, the Grand Duke Kęstutis Infantry Battalion is receiving new barracks, due to be handed over to the Lithuanian Armed Forces in mid-2027. Additional projects include a fuel station with a wash facility and the reconstruction of the battalion’s canteen and vehicle park.

In Klaipėda, the Grand Duke Butigeidis Dragoon Battalion is undergoing large-scale development, with projects including new garages, a medical facility, and utility network upgrades. Future plans also foresee the renovation of the canteen.

These new projects build on already completed modern military camps in Šiauliai and Pajūris, where two other “Žemaitija” Brigade battalions are stationed. Recently established training grounds in Šilalė and Tauragė districts further expand the brigade’s training opportunities.

According to the Ministry, systematic development of the “Žemaitija” Brigade’s infrastructure not only improves service conditions but also significantly strengthens Western Lithuania’s defence potential while stimulating regional economic growth.

The “Žemaitija” Infantry Brigade consists of four battalions – the Dragoon Battalion in Klaipėda, the Infantry Battalion in Tauragė District, the Infantry Battalion in Šiauliai, and the Artillery Battalion in Šilalė District – as well as the brigade headquarters and supporting units.