Iran reports on its non-oil trade turnover with UAE in 7M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10.​ Iran’s non-oil trade with the UAE reached around $15.1 billion in value and 16.5 million tons in volume in the first seven months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through October 22, 2025).

Data obtained by Trend from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) indicates that this represents a 7.3 percent decrease in value compared to the same period last year (from March 20 through October 21, 2024), while trade volume increased by 10 percent. In the same period of the previous year, Iran’s non-oil trade with the UAE totaled $16.3 billion and 15 million tons.

Iran exported non-oil goods worth $4.5 billion to the UAE, totaling 9.5 million tons, marking a 6.9 percent increase in value and 13.8 percent growth in volume compared to last year. Imports of non-oil goods from the UAE amounted to $10.5 billion and 6.99 million tons, showing a 12.9 percent decrease in value and a 3.8 percent increase in volume.

In non-oil imports, the UAE ranked first, while in non-oil exports, it ranked third.

Overall, Iran’s total trade turnover during this period reached $66.3 billion and 114 million tons, reflecting a 9.76 percent decrease in value and a 2.88 percent increase in weight compared to the previous year, when trade turnover was $73.4 billion and 111 million tons.

---

