Azerbaijan sends further humanitarian aid with electrical stuff to Ukraine (PHOTO)

SUMGAYIT, Azerbaijan, August 15.​ Another piece of the puzzle in the shipment of electrical gear aimed at lending a helping hand to Ukraine by Azerbaijan hit the road today from the grounds of the Sumgayit Technology Park, Trend reports.

The aid dispatch is ensured in accordance with the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated August 11, 2025.

The humanitarian consignment encompasses approximately 90,000 linear meters of electrical conductors and wiring, in addition to 25 power generation units and seven transformer assemblies. The initial segment of this apparatus, dispatched to facilitate the re-establishment of a consistent electrical supply to the areas impacted by the protracted conflict in Ukraine, was conveyed in a fleet of 10 transport vehicles. The subsequent tranche of assistance, meticulously orchestrated in alignment with the articulated needs of the Ukrainian contingent, boasts a cumulative valuation of $2 million and is slated for dispatch in the imminent days.

To note, Azerbaijan has previously sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine related to electricity supply. Due to the current war situation, the total value of our country's humanitarian support to Ukraine, including assistance for recovery and reconstruction, has already exceeded $44 million.

