Kazakhstan, ADCB Islamic Bank engage in talks to expand investment co-op
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin met with ADCB Islamic Bank’s leadership to discuss expanding investments in Kazakhstan. Over 15 years, ADCB has financed projects exceeding $3 billion, including major industrial and infrastructure developments.
