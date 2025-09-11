Uzbekistan rolls out its policy rate decision to tackle inflation
Photo: Central Bank of Uzbekistan
The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has opted to keep its policy rate unchanged, signaling a cautious approach to balancing strong economic growth with moderating inflation. Despite easing price pressures in recent months, sustained demand and global factors continue to influence the country’s inflation outlook.
