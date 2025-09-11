UNDP and GEF unfurl challenge in Turkmenistan to tackle Aral Sea crisis head-on

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 11. The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Global Environment Facility (GEF), in partnership with Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Environmental Protection, have announced a contest for residents of the Dashoguz and Lebap regions to develop solutions for the consequences of the Aral Sea crisis, Trend reports via UNDP.

The initiative is part of the UNDP/GEF project “Conservation and Sustainable Management of Land Resources and High Nature Value Ecosystems in the Aral Sea Basin for Multiple Benefits.”

The contest aims to support rural communities in creating new income sources that are resilient to climate change, with a special focus on promoting women’s leadership and participation. Farmers, entrepreneurs, and NGOs in the pilot regions are invited to submit proposals in areas such as alternative agriculture and agrotourism, eco-crafts and waste recycling, green economy services and technologies, and eco-education. Each submission must outline the problem addressed, proposed solution, target audience, business model, implementation plan, team, and expected results.

The Aral Sea region is among Central Asia’s most climate-vulnerable areas, with declining crop yields, water scarcity, and limited access to knowledge and resources affecting local livelihoods. The contest seeks to address these challenges by empowering women, fostering sustainable land use, promoting efficient water management, and encouraging environmentally friendly entrepreneurship.

Applications can be submitted in the form of a presentation, short video, or written project description until 15 October 2025. Finalists will be invited to the contest final on 25 October, where winners will receive prizes and mentoring support from the UNDP/GEF project team. Successful projects will serve as examples of climate adaptation, strengthen women’s economic independence, and raise community awareness of sustainable resource management.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel