Kazakhstan, IAEA set strategic roadmap for nuclear collaboration through 2027

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 17. Kazakhstan and the IAEA have agreed to develop a cooperation roadmap, which includes systematic interaction between relevant agencies, starting in August, Trend reports via the Atomic Energy Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

This agreement was reached during a meeting between the IAEA Director General, Rafael Grossi, and the chief of Kazakhstan's Atomic Energy Agency, Almassadam Satkaliev.

At the meeting, Grossi noted that the IAEA is ready to provide comprehensive support to Kazakhstan at all stages of nuclear power plant construction: from site selection and preparation for construction to commissioning of facilities.

"During the negotiations, key issues were also discussed concerning the implementation of Kazakhstan’s national program for the development of nuclear energy, infrastructure development, and the use of nuclear technologies in industry, agriculture, and healthcare," the statement said.

A separate block of discussions focused on the rational use of uranium resources, ensuring stable supplies to the global market, and finding a balance between national interests and global commitments. "The Kazakh side reported on the creation of an international consortium for the construction of a nuclear power plant, the implementation of research projects, and the launch of a facility for the safe storage of highly enriched fuel," the statement noted.

Furthermore, Grossi was invited to visit Kazakhstan to continue the dialogue.

The IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) is a global organization that promotes the safe and peaceful use of nuclear energy. It monitors nuclear programs to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and ensures nuclear safety and security worldwide. The agency also provides technical support and fosters cooperation among countries in nuclear science and technology.