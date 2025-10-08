ADB updates on Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth for 2025-26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has slightly revised the Kyrgyz Republic’s economic growth forecast, projecting GDP expansion of 8.3 percent in 2025 and 8.4 percent in 2026, compared to earlier estimates of 8.5 percent and 8.6 percent released in April, Trend reports, citing data from ADB.

The moderate adjustment reflects sustained government investment and steady performance in key sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, and services. The country’s economy grew 9.0 percent in 2024, indicating strong momentum carried into 2025 despite minor downward revisions.

The bank has adjusted its inflation forecasts, attributing the revisions to persistent pressures stemming from escalating utility expenses and currency volatility. The updated projections indicate an anticipated average inflation rate of 7.0 percent for 2025 and 8.0 percent for 2026, a notable increase from prior estimates of 6.0 percent and 7.8 percent, respectively.

Despite robust growth, the ADB noted that domestic demand may continue to outpace production, putting moderate pressure on the current account and fiscal balances. Planned government reforms and infrastructure projects are expected to strengthen resilience and support long-term economic stability.

In the context of the overarching Central Asian landscape, projections for growth exhibit robust momentum, with Kyrgyzstan’s trajectory exemplifying sustained diversification and investment-driven proliferation.