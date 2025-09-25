ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 25. In New York (United States), Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Railways, Talgat Aldybergenov, held a meeting with Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, during which the parties discussed financing the company’s investment program and prospects for expanding cooperation, particularly within the framework of the signed agreement with Wabtec, Trend reports via Kazakhstan Railways.

The discourse centered on leveraging avenues to secure sustainable capital for the execution of the organization’s strategic initiatives designed to enhance railway infrastructure, optimize operational efficacy, and integrate cutting-edge technologies.



Furthermore, throughout the discourse, both parties highlighted the significant prospects for collaborative endeavors and articulated their preparedness to advance the alliance.



Kazakhstan Railways is persistently advancing a comprehensive investment initiative that guarantees enduring development, seamless integration into the global transportation network, and fortifies Kazakhstan’s status as a pivotal transit nexus within the Eurasian landscape.

Citibank is a major global bank and the consumer division of Citigroup, offering financial services in over 90 countries. It provides a wide range of products including savings and checking accounts, credit cards, loans, investments, and digital banking. Known for its international reach, Citibank is especially useful for customers who need global banking and travel-friendly financial solutions.

