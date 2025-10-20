AZAL aircraft dispatched to transport Saint Petersburg-Baku passengers lands in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The Azerbaijan Airlines aircraft dispatched from Baku to transport the passengers of flight J2-020 (Saint Petersburg–Baku) has arrived in the capital of Azerbaijan.

The aircraft landed safely at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 14:24 Baku time.

XXX

14:00 (GMT+4)

On October 20, 2025, an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Airbus A320 operating flight J2-020 from St. Petersburg to Baku made an emergency landing and returned safely to Pulkovo Airport.

AZAL confirmed that the aircraft had undergone regular, comprehensive technical inspections since joining the airline’s fleet and was fully airworthy at the time of departure.

The plane successfully completed its scheduled general maintenance (“A-check”) in September 2025, with all work carried out according to the manufacturer’s requirements and the airline’s internal procedures.

The experienced flight crew adhered strictly to AZAL’s internal regulations as well as international aviation standards.

Thanks to the crew’s professionalism, any potential risks during the flight were minimized, ensuring the highest level of safety for both passengers and the aircraft.