We ward our roots, annal, and future by guarding our native tongue - Azerbaijani journalist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7.​ We protect our roots, history, and future by preserving our native language, veteran announcer of Azerbaijan Television and journalist Gulshan Akbarova said at a panel session on "The state of compliance with the norms of the Azerbaijani literary language and speech culture in the television and radio space" conference on the topic of "Correct application of norms of the Azerbaijani literary language in the media," Trend reports.

"Our native language is our identity, our way of thinking, and the expression of our soul. It is the duty of each of us to protect it and maintain its purity," the journalist explained.

She emphasized that she constantly watches various channels as a television expert.

"Of course, there are certain flaws in the air. Sometimes not enough attention is paid to syllable stress and phonetic, lexical, and grammatical norms in the speech of the presenters and guests. However, the air language should be an example to society, because millions of viewers hear it and learn from it. Our head of state, Ilham Aliyev, also paid special attention to this issue during his speech at the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences. Indeed, if a word has a meaning in our country, foreign words should not be used," she noted.

Akbarova advised young announcers, presenters, and journalists to use full stress dictionaries more often.

"This is because correct diction, clear pronunciation, and adherence to the literary language are an integral part of the air culture. Our native language is our national wealth. By preserving it, we protect our roots, history, and future," she added.

