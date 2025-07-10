Lithuania inspires renewed engagement with diaspora across globe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. On July 9, Lithuania’s Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Julius Pranevičius, called for closer ties with the global diaspora during the 18th session of the Seimas of the World Lithuanian Community (WLC) in Vilnius, Trend reports.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between the Lithuanian government and its global diaspora under the framework of the “Global Lithuania” strategy.

“A strong, active, and connected diaspora is an integral part of our state. The stronger the ties we maintain, the stronger Lithuania becomes. Let’s work together to ensure that every Lithuanian, no matter where they are, feels like a part of Lithuania,” said Vice-Minister Pranevičius.

In his remarks, the Vice-Minister outlined Lithuania’s main diaspora policy priorities, including enhancing dialogue with diaspora organizations and promoting their greater involvement in Lithuania’s civic, political, economic, cultural, and scientific life.

The 18th Session of the WLC Seimas is taking place in Vilnius from July 7 to 11. The sessions include presentations from outgoing board members and committees, discussions on key issues relevant to the diaspora, and elections for the new WLC board and president.

The World Lithuanian Community was founded in 1958 during its inaugural congress in New York. Today, it unites Lithuanian organizations in 56 countries worldwide. The WLC Seimas, held every three years, serves as the organization’s highest governing body.